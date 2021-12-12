Madhya Pradesh: State logs 15 new COVID-19 cases; over 6.89 lakh vaccinated in day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,93,337 on Saturday with the addition of 15 cases, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,529 with no new fatality reported, the official said.

More than 6.89 lakh people were vaccinated during the day in MP, he said.

After discharging 13 people, the number of recoveries in MP increased to 7,82,653, leaving the state with 155 active cases.

With 61,387 new tests, the number of samples examined in MP so far went up to 2,25,06,931, the official added.

A total of 9,41,55,671 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 6,89,200 on Saturday, an official release said.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,93,337, new cases 15, death toll 10,529, recovered 7,82,653, active cases 155, number of tests so far 2,25,06,931.

