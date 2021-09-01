Madhya Pradesh: State logs 11 new COVID-19 cases

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,186 on Wednesday with the addition of 11 fresh cases, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,516, the official added.

The recovery count in Madhya Pradesh stands at 7,81,587, leaving the state with 83 active cases.

With 62,151 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,66,55,274, the official said.

A total of 4,71,69,778 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 6,37,349, on Wednesday, an official release said.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,186, new cases 11, death toll 10,516 (no change), recovered 7,81,587, active cases 83, number of tests so far 1,66,55,274.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 11:50 PM IST