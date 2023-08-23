Madhya Pradesh: State Leads With 3.5 Lakh Programmes In Nashamukt Bharat Abhiyan

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): One of the 6 resolutions of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, ‘Nashamukt Samaj’ Banao and the efforts being made in the ‘Nashamukt Bharat Abhiyan of the Central Government have brought a lot of awareness among the people. Madhya Pradesh has maximum entries of more than 3 lakh 54 thousand 150 programmes on the mobile app of the NMBA which is the maximum in the country.

Under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Chouhan, the state-wide de-addiction campaign started in the state from October 2, 2022, is continuing even today. Alcohol Prohibition Resolution was organized on 30th January, World Tobacco Day on 31st May, International Anti-Drug Prevention Day on 26th June and Prohibition Week from 2nd to 8th October to make people aware about the ill-effects of drugs. Wall-painting, rangoli, marathon, street play, rally, human chain formation etc. were organized in schools and colleges on de-addiction. People freed from the habit of alcohol and drugs shared their experiences in various programmes, which had a positive impact on the people.

More Than Two Thousand Children Freed From Drugs

As many as 2179 children were made drug free by the de-addiction centers operated in the state. There are 14 de-addiction-cum-rehabilitation centres, 3 community-based peerless centres, 6 outreach and drop-in centres, 6 de-addiction-cum-rehabilitation centers and 2 addiction treatment facility centers operating in the state. There is a provision to give a prize of Rs one lakh to the Gram Panchayat, which has done excellent work for de-addiction.

Drug Free India Campaign Is Being Run In 19 Districts

Drug-free India campaign includes 19 districts of the state. These districts are Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam, Rewa, Satna, Gwalior, Datia, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Sagar, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Dewas, Morena, Dhar and Rajgarh. Madhya Pradesh has got the first prize among the states and Datia among the districts for doing excellent work in the campaign.