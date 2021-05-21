Madhya Pradesh: State in urgent need of 34,000 vials of anti-fungal injections

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh immediately needs 34,000 vials of the anti-fungal injection, Amphotericine-B, for treatment of black fungus-infected patients in various government, as well as private, hospitals. So far, 610 patients are reported to have been infected with the disease in Madhya Pradesh. The state has already been supplied 2,000 injections.
Commissioner, health, Akash Tripathi said, ìThere are 610 black fungal infected patients in Madhya Pradesh so far. To treat these 610 patients, around 36,000 injections are needed, since 60 injection doses are needed for each patient; these injections are administered from three days up to 20 days. In Bhopal, there are 190 black fungal infection cases. Sixty of them have been admitted to Hamidia Hospital and 40 have been admitted to AIIMS, while the others are undergoing treatment in other private hospitals.
The shortage of anti-fungal injections is likely to continue for 15 more days as the pharmaceutical companies have started producing the drug, but will take at least another 15 daysí time to push products into the market.
190 cases in Bhopal
Another 15 days
"It'll take at least another 15 days for the situation to turn normal as far as the availability of the anti-fungal injection is concerned. There is an acute shortage of this life-saving drug. The country has only one option, that is importing the stuff. Otherwise, thereís no other way but to wait for 15 more days. The reason behind the shortage of the injection is that the number of cases has increased after May 4, so, the companies have started producing the injection only from May 10 onwards."- Rajiv Singhal, general secretary, All-India Organisation†of Chemists and Druggists
Acute shortage of doses
"Thereís an acute shortage of the Amphotericine-B injection. Three doses of the injection are administered up to 20 days since 60 doses ar4e administered per patient. Itís a pathetic situation for those who are undergoing treatment in various private hospitals as they havenít been distributed any injections even after standing in queue for hours as the stocks got exhausted in GMC."- Dr ID Chaurasia, neurologist, Hamidia Hospital
