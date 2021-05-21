Madhya Pradesh: State in urgent need of 34,000 vials of anti-fungal injections

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh immediately needs 34,000 vials of the anti-fungal injection, Amphotericine-B, for treatment of black fungus-infected patients in various government, as well as private, hospitals. So far, 610 patients are reported to have been infected with the disease in Madhya Pradesh. The state has already been supplied 2,000 injections.

Commissioner, health, Akash Tripathi said, ìThere are 610 black fungal infected patients in Madhya Pradesh so far. To treat these 610 patients, around 36,000 injections are needed, since 60 injection doses are needed for each patient; these injections are administered from three days up to 20 days. In Bhopal, there are 190 black fungal infection cases. Sixty of them have been admitted to Hamidia Hospital and 40 have been admitted to AIIMS, while the others are undergoing treatment in other private hospitals.

The shortage of anti-fungal injections is likely to continue for 15 more days as the pharmaceutical companies have started producing the drug, but will take at least another 15 daysí time to push products into the market.