Madhya Pradesh: State Human Right Commission seeks government reply in four human rights violation cases

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has taken cognisance in four incidents of alleged human rights violation reported in state, said MPHRC officials here on Tuesday.

Commission chairman Justice Narendra Kumar Jain has ordered to issue notice to officials concerned and has asked them to submit reply within given time.

Out of four cases, two belong to Shivpuri district. The commission has asked the director general of police (DGP) and superintendent of police Shivpuri to submit reply within three weeks in one of the cases.

According to case, a 10-year-old boy along with the two men was detained in the national park area of Bhadiya Kund for on charges of trespassing. The three had gone to take an herb used in puja for Rishi Panchmi. The two men were put in the police lockup and the boy was forced to sit in the police station for two-and-a-half hours. The three were released from the police station after paying penalty of Rs 500. The Commission has asked DGP and SP to reply in three weeks.

Second case

Second case was related to malnutrition. Recently, there was a report that a boy’s weight was half according to the age of three years and three months. The boy is the resident of Umari village of Pichore block and he was the only son of the family.

Parents had brought him to Shivpuri hospital. The weight of the boy was 7.20 kilograms though it should have been 14.50 kilograms. The Commission has asked the director of women and child development department, district programme officer and the chief medical and health officer of Shivpuri to submit report in three weeks.

In another case, the complainant Rahul Prajapati had filed the complaint that his wife had gone missing. He was called at Arera police station to record his statement, where he was allegedly thrashed by the head constable. The Commission has called the reply in three weeks from the DIG.

In Alirajpur, a wife was beaten by her husband, in-laws and two friends of husband.

A video went viral on social media in which mother was provoking his son to beat his wife. The incident pertained to village Umrali under the Sondwa police station. The police had registered the case and arrested the husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law, two friends Rakesh and Prashant into the case. The Commission has asked Alirajpur SP to file the reply in four weeks of time.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 09:37 PM IST