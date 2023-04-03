 Madhya Pradesh: State has 407 cattle ambulances, says chief minister Shivraj Singh
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: State has 407 cattle ambulances, says chief minister Shivraj Singh

Madhya Pradesh: State has 407 cattle ambulances, says chief minister Shivraj Singh

Mahavir Swami’s 5 Mahavrats guide us to path of eternal peace, he said at a function held in Amarkantak on Monday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, April 03, 2023, 07:31 PM IST
article-image
Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeks blessings of Acharya Shri Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj in Amarkantak on Monday |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that continuous efforts are being made for cow protection and conservation of their breeds in the state. The state government has also started an ambulance service for cows and cattle.

The chief minister was addressing Acharya Shri Vidyasagar Jeev Daya Award function in Amarkantak on Monday. He presented awards to owners of best cow shelters, cow devotees and those who are contributing to protection of animals.

“One ambulance is being run in every development block in the state in which arrangements for a doctor and compounder have also been made. 407 cattle ambulances have arrived in the state. To get the services, people should call 1962,” Chouhan said.

He also said that the five Mahavrats of Mahavir Swami including Satya (truth), Ahimsa (non- violence), Asteya (non-stealing), Brahmacharya (celibacy) and Aparigraha (non-hoarding) showed path to eternal peace to people steeped in materialisim.

“On Mahavir Jayanti, let us take a pledge to follow his path. Mahavir Swami had said that those who conquered others are Veer and those who conquer themselves are Mahavirs. Jitendriya means Jain, to win one self. In this sense, everyone should try to become a Jain,” he added. He said that he was fortunate have sought blessings from Acharya Shri Vidyasagar on Mahavir Jayanti.

Read Also
Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Know all about the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: State has 407 cattle ambulances, says chief minister Shivraj Singh

Madhya Pradesh: State has 407 cattle ambulances, says chief minister Shivraj Singh

City Superintendent of Police's driver injured in alleged accidental firing in MP's Gwalior

City Superintendent of Police's driver injured in alleged accidental firing in MP's Gwalior

Bhopal: Cyber HQ to purchase high-end software, hardware to combat criminals

Bhopal: Cyber HQ to purchase high-end software, hardware to combat criminals

MP: Jabalpur HC imposes a fine of ₹25,000 on state govt in Paramedical Scholarship Scam

MP: Jabalpur HC imposes a fine of ₹25,000 on state govt in Paramedical Scholarship Scam

Bhopal: 1 lakh girls receive self-defence training in 8 months under Operation Swawaymsiddha

Bhopal: 1 lakh girls receive self-defence training in 8 months under Operation Swawaymsiddha