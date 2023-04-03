Madhya Pradesh: State has 407 cattle ambulances, says chief minister Shivraj Singh

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeks blessings of Acharya Shri Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj in Amarkantak on Monday |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that continuous efforts are being made for cow protection and conservation of their breeds in the state. The state government has also started an ambulance service for cows and cattle.

The chief minister was addressing Acharya Shri Vidyasagar Jeev Daya Award function in Amarkantak on Monday. He presented awards to owners of best cow shelters, cow devotees and those who are contributing to protection of animals.

“One ambulance is being run in every development block in the state in which arrangements for a doctor and compounder have also been made. 407 cattle ambulances have arrived in the state. To get the services, people should call 1962,” Chouhan said.

He also said that the five Mahavrats of Mahavir Swami including Satya (truth), Ahimsa (non- violence), Asteya (non-stealing), Brahmacharya (celibacy) and Aparigraha (non-hoarding) showed path to eternal peace to people steeped in materialisim.

“On Mahavir Jayanti, let us take a pledge to follow his path. Mahavir Swami had said that those who conquered others are Veer and those who conquer themselves are Mahavirs. Jitendriya means Jain, to win one self. In this sense, everyone should try to become a Jain,” he added. He said that he was fortunate have sought blessings from Acharya Shri Vidyasagar on Mahavir Jayanti.