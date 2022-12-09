e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: State govt will soon bring reforms in liquor distribution system, says Uma Bharti

The firebrand BJP leader said that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister has promised her to make all-out efforts to stop the sale of illegal liquor in the state.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 09, 2022, 05:14 PM IST
Uma Bharti | FP Photo
Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and BJP leader Uma Bharti reached Narsinghpur on Friday, December 9, where she said that the state government will soon bring in reforms in distribution system of liquor.

Bharti, who has been vocal against the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government's excise policy, said the young generation is being spoiled by the consumption of drugs and liquor.

The firebrand BJP leader said that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister has promised her to make all-out efforts to stop the sale of illegal liquor in the state.

Bharti believed that the government by earning revenue by selling alcohol is similar to a mother living her life by sucking the blood of her son.

Therefore, such a system should be made so that the consumption of liquor should be the least, she asserted

Bharti visited Narsinghpur for a program and will stay in Barman for a day.

