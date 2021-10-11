Madhya Pradesh: State govt transfers police officials in poll-bound areas, Congress complains

BHOPAL: Congress has lodged complaint with Election Commission of India after state government issued a transfer list of three police officials including two in the poll-bound areas.

Congress incharge of election related works JP Dhanopia said state government is blatantly throwing poll code to winds and transferring officials. “State government issued transfer orders on October 11 in which three police officials have been shifted. They include two officials in poll-bound areas. This is happening when only 20 days are left for voting” said Dhanopia.

According to the transfer order issued by home department, Ashutosh Patel, posted in Hoshangabad has been shifted as SDOP to Niwari district. Prithivipur assembly constituency is in Niwari district.

Similarly, Brijesh Kumar Shrivastava posted in Indore has been shifted to Burhanpur as City Police Superintendent. Burhanpur is part of Khandwa Lok Sabha that is going to polls on October 30.

“Transferring police officials just before elections indicates that BJP government has sensed its defeat and therefore is shifting police to influence elections. We have asked Election Commission to cancel the transfers immediately,” Dhanopia said.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 11:19 PM IST