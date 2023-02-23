Madhya Pradesh: State government to provide plots to the homeless, says MLA Singh

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Sohagpur development block of Narmadapuram, Vijaypaal Singh, flagged the Vikas Yatra in the block on Thursday. The Vikas Yatra reached the Bareli, Badhaiyyakhedi, Chanderi, Baiganiya and Ajneri villages of the block, where it received a warm welcome.

Residents of the said villages showered flowers on Vikas Yatra upon its arrival. On the occasion, MLA Singh also conducted the Bhoomi Poojan of various development works and the Nal Jal yojana in the aforementioned villages. Singh stated during this that the state government is persevering in its efforts to provide plots to the homeless people of the state under the MukhyamantriAawasiya Bhu-adhikaar Yojana.

He continued by saying that as many as 1.28 lakh homeless families of the state have been identified, who will be provided plots by the state government. He further added that the state government aims to accomplish the objective by the end of the current year. Former divisional president Aakash Raghuwanshi, MLA Representative Keshav Jajoo, social media in-charge Vimal Sahu, Yuva morcha president Ghanshyam Patel and sarpanch of all the said villages were present on the occasion.