Bhopal: State government should open department of corruption, says ex-CM Kamal Nath

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition Kamal Nath raised the issue of OBC reservation in panchayat polls again in the state Assembly during zero hour on Wednesday.

Nath said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had given assurance in the House that panchayat polls will not be held without OBC reservation. Now, he should inform the House about development taken place in this regard.

Election process is on for panchayat polls. There is confusion among people whether OBC members should file nominations. Nath said that he wants to thank chief minister for the assurance on the adjournment motion brought by the Congress.

Home minister Narottam Mishra intervened and said that leader of Opposition is speaking half truth. After this, there was intervention by members from both the sides after which speaker asked for further proceedings.

Speaking to media persons outside the House, Nath said government is lying in the House. ìWe are ready to go to court along with the government but their intentions are not clear,î he added.

BJP leaders Uma Bharati and Gopal Bhargava have raised questions on decision taken by their own government, added Nath. He said state government should open a department of corruption. ìSenior IAS officer Kalpana Shrivastava was removed because she exposed corruption,î he remarked.

Replying to a question, Nath said that he has invited Priyanka Gandhi to Madhya Pradesh. She has strengthened the party in Uttar Pradesh, he added.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 09:08 AM IST