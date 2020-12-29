Madhya Pradesh: State government gives last chance for admissions in colleges on December 31

BHOPAL: Providing last chance to students for admissions in colleges across the state, the department of higher education has opened registration for new students for one more day on December 31.

Students seeking admissions in UG and PG classes can now register online on December 31. Verification of the applicant students can be done in any college till January 2, 2021. The students can choose colleges of their choice by January 4, 2021.

The admission list according to merit will be published the same evening by the colleges after which fee has to be deposited by January 5, 2021, to ensure admission.