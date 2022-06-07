Madhya Pradesh: State cabinet pays homage to pilgrims who died in Uttarakhand

State cabinet meeting in progress | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and members of the state cabinet observed a minute's silence and paid homage to the pilgrims of Panna district who died in Uttarakhand road accident.

Before the meeting was held on Tuesday, CM gave information regarding road accident in Uttarakhand.

He said, “It was due to the readiness and promptness of the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami that NDRF, SDRF and district administration teams reached the spot immediately along with the team of officials of Madhya Pradesh. This was the reason we were able to save three passengers of the bus that met with the accident.”

He said, “Our government considers entire state as one family. When some family members are in peril, we cannot sit in peace. Due to this restlessness, I decided to go to Uttarakhand promptly and monitor the relief and rescue operations.”

CM expressed concern over road accidents occurring in the state and laid stress on analysing the causes of recent road accidents in Panna, Betul, Khandwa and Rewa.”

CM directed authorities to constitute a three-member committee on road safety. Public Works minister Gopal Bhargava, Transport minister Govind Singh Rajput and Cooperatives and Public Service Management minister Arvind Singh Bhadauria will be members in the committee. This committee will review the activities conducted for road safety and the necessary precautions to be adopted and submit the report.