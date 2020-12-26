Madhya Pradesh: State cabinet approves Freedom of Religion Bill 2020, aims to check forced religious conversion

Bhopal: The state cabinet has approved Freedom of Religion Bill, 2020. It carries fine up to Rs 1 lakh amd maximum imprisonment of 10 years.

The Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday had asserted that the religious leader who is converting the person will have to inform District Magistrate one month in advance.

"Under this, the person who has been converted, their parents/siblings will have to mandatorily file a complaint for action. Religious leader who is converting the person will have to inform District Magistrate one month in advance. We will introduce this Bill in the next session," he had said.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that his government will bring a strict law to curb "love jihad" and forcible religious conversion, citing an Allahabad High Court order.

Responding to a query in Lok Sabha in February this year, the Union Home Ministry had clarified the term 'love jihad' is not defined under the existing laws and no such case has been reported so far.