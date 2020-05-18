Madhya Pradesh: Staff under Janbhagidari head faces salary cut

Those appointed under Janbhagidari head in different colleges across the state have complained of salary deduction during lockdown. This is despite the fact that government has ordered not to deduct salaries. Worse, many of them have also been removed during the lockdown period.

Several employees of Rewa Government College have complained that they were paid salary for 20 days. Government College Seoni removed many non-teaching staffers citing lockdown and college closure.

The MP Govt Collegiate Janbhagidari Karmchari Sangh has written a letter to the commissioner, higher education, opposing the move. Association president Manish Dubey said labour commissioner has issued directives that staff members should be paid during lockdown period owing to difficult times they face because of COVID-19.

“Services of people employed under Janbhagidari head have been used to fight coronavirus but at many places there have been incidents of salary deduction and their removal,” Manish Dubey said. Moreover, Janbhagidari employees do not get benefits like EPF given to other government employees. He said disciplinary action should be taken against principals who have acted against government’s directives.

Commissioner, higher education, Mukesh Kumar Shukla has issued directives to college principals in this regard and reminded them of the letter written by general administration department regarding salary deduction. “The issue will be resolved after this letter,” he said.