Madhya Pradesh: Staff to get increment from backdates, assures CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief minister Shivraj Chouhan said on Sunday that officers and employees will get annual increments from retrospective effect.
Every officer and every employee will get their annual increments, he said through a press release.
The state government had to stop increments of employees because of the financial stress. For this reason, there is resentment among the officials.
Chouhan made it clear the government will give increments from back dates.
The increments could not be given because of the corona pandemic would be provided when the situation becomes normal, he said.
“The world is passing through a difficult situation because of the corona pandemic, so the officers and the employees should cooperate with the government,” he said.
Income of the state has declined because of the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, and a huge amount of money is being spent on health services, he said.
Financial activities have stopped, he said, adding that, the officers and employees have handed the reins of power to him in a critical condition. The government will make all efforts to protect their interests, Chouhan said.
