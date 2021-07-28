Madhya Pradesh: Spurious liquor unstoppable... another tragedy, one more SIT

BHOPAL: Days after spurious liquor claimed seven lives in Mandsaur, the state government constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe into the matter and report back with its recommendations.

Though the government had formed SIT to investigate the Mandsaur incident, the efforts to check the sale of spurious liquor are bearing no fruits. The Mandsaur incident had taken place around seven months after an identical incident claimed 26 lives in Morena on January 13 earlier this year.

After the Morena incident also, an SIT was formed which probed into the incident and gave its report with recommendations attached to the government. But perhaps, the recommendations were not implemented and now spurious liquor killed seven people in Mandsaur too.

The state government on Tuesday constituted a three-member SIT headed by ACS home Rajesh Rajora; its other two members include ADG intelligence GP Singh and IG rail MS Sikarwar.

The Morena hooch tragedy had claimed lives of 26 people belonging to Manpur Prithwi, Pahwali and Chherna villages under Bagchini and Sumaoli police stations of Morena district. The government had then formed a SIT which too was headed by ACS home Rajesh Rajora, and ADG A Sai Manohar and DIG Mithlesh Shukla as its two other members to investigate the tragedy. The then IG of Gwalior Chambal region Manoj Sharma had also accompanied the SIT.

The SIT after the investigation submitted its report but the recommendations it made failed to come out of the file. Despite efforts ACS home Rajesh Rajora could not be reached for his comments.

SIT an eyewash: Congress

Attacking the government over setting up another SIT, the Congress leaders said that none of the recommendations made by previous SIT on prevention of illicit liquor business were implemented on ground. Setting up a new SIT in Mandsaur case is just eyewash and the recommendations the SIT would come up with will never be implemented.

Reminding the BJP government of its assertion that it will eliminate all mafias from the state, the former chief minister Kamal Nath taking a dig said, “This (Mandsaur) unfortunate incident has exposed the tall claims of Shivraj Singh Chouhan that he would ‘gaad doonga, taang doonga, latka doonga (will bury them and hang them) the mafia. His statements were misleading and more of a show off.”