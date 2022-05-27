e-Paper Get App

Madhya Pradesh: Sports minister Vasundhara Raje unveils calendar on sports understructure, meets Anurag Thakur

“Barkheda Nathu Sports Complex near Bhopal will be first of its kind in the country to be built as per standards of world championship,” Raje said.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, May 27, 2022, 07:34 PM IST
Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare Yashodhara Raje Scindia met Anurag Thakur, her counterpart at the Centre, in New Delhi on Friday |
The two ministers unveiled a calendar based on sports understructure in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare Yashodhara Raje Scindia met Anurag Thakur, her counterpart at the Centre, in New Delhi on Friday, as per officials.

She apprised him of the sports activities of Madhya Pradesh. She also unveiled the annual calendar based on the infrastructure created by state sports department.

Scindia told Thakur that an international level sports complex was being built at Barkheda Nathu near Bhopal. She said it was the state government’s goal to develop Madhya Pradesh as a sports hub. “Barkheda Nathu Sports Complex will be first of its kind in the country to be built as per standards of world championship,” she said.

The stadium being built for each game will have its own distinct international identity, she added. Appreciating the sports activities and infrastructure development works of Madhya Pradesh, Thakur assured of all the cooperation. He also saw the power point presentation of international sports complex to be constructed at Barkheda Nathu.

