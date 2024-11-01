Madhya Pradesh: Sports Edge, BHEL, Bhopal Ripples Shine | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sports Edge, BHEL Sports Club and Bhopal Ripples won their respective matches in Late Hukum Singh Thakur Cricket Tournament, played here, on Wednesday. The first match of the tournament was played between Sports Edge and Media 11. Media 11 won the toss and opted to bat first, setting a score of 187/2 in 20 overs.

For Media 11, Jalil remained unbeaten on 75, Ajay contributed 50 and Rohitashwa Mishra added 36. Manjeet and Amitabh from Sports Edge claimed a wicket each. Sports Edge reached the target in 19.3 overs, scoring 183/5.

Amitabh Verma top-scored with an unbeaten 60 while Abhishek Uike made 56. The second match was held between Income Tax and BHEL Sports Club. BHEL won the toss and chose to bat first. They made 172/6 in 20 overs. Key contributions came from Yogesh (44), Devendra (43), and Praveen Sharma (35*).

Deepak and Rahul each took two wickets while Shakti took one. In reply, Income Tax were skittled out for 150 in 18.3 overs before. Sharad made 26 and Mayank contributed 25. The third match was played between Bhopal Ripples and Levvic Lab.

Batting first, Bhopal Ripples posted a score of 209/7, with contributions from Subeer Dey (47 runs), Dhananjay Singh (33 runs), Shivendra Goswami (41 runs), and Satyam Sachdeva (32 runs). Chasing, Levvic Lab made 176/7.