Madhya Pradesh: Sports department to sign contract with Loughborough University

The department of sports and youth welfare will sign a contract with Loughborough University of England to conduct research in sports science.
State sports minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia said that a world class sports science centre will be set up in Barkheda Nathu. Scindia was speaking at a webinar conducted at TT Nagar Stadium. The webinar was held to discuss sports performance, injury prevention and high performance leadership programme.
Dr Mark King and Peter Alway from Loughborough University also attended the webinar along with Olympian Abhinav Bindra and sports scientist Imran from Almus foundation.
Scindia said that the coaches will have to upgrade their skills as the state players are about to get world-class training and facilities. They need to do research in their fields to impart better training. She said coaches need to understand immunity mechanism and sports science to train their students in a better manner.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)