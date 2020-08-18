Madhya Pradesh: Sports department to sign contract with Loughborough University

The department of sports and youth welfare will sign a contract with Loughborough University of England to conduct research in sports science.

State sports minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia said that a world class sports science centre will be set up in Barkheda Nathu. Scindia was speaking at a webinar conducted at TT Nagar Stadium. The webinar was held to discuss sports performance, injury prevention and high performance leadership programme.