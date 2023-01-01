Madhya Pradesh: Sports competition organised on police parade ground

Representative Image |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Nehru Yuva Kendra organised a district-level sports competition on police parade ground here on Saturday. The event was organised in association with Roshan Yuva Mandal. In the end, president of state’s minorities and finance development corporation Raghuraj Singh Kansana presented awards to the players. Deputy director of Nehru Yuva Kendra, Rakesh Singh Tomar, senior journalist Yadunath Singh Tomar, social workers Vishan Singh Tomar were present.

Kansana addressed the people present on the occasion and said that Nehru Yuva Kendra organised competitions every year to promote sports and physical activities among people residing in the village areas. He lauded the efforts of Nehru Yuva Kendra for the same. Deputy director Tomar said that teams from Ambah, Porsa, Morena, Jaura and Kailaras development blocks took part in the competition.