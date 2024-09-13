 Madhya Pradesh Sports Academies To Have Separate Facilities For Paralympic Players After India's Fab Medal Turnout In Paralympic Games Paris 2024
Madhya Pradesh Sports Academies To Have Separate Facilities For Paralympic Players After India's Fab Medal Turnout In Paralympic Games Paris 2024

Moreover, the Sports Department will run a ‘Talent Hunt’ across the state to find players who can perform exceptionally in the next Paralympics.

Friday, September 13, 2024
article-image
Madhya Pradesh Sports Minister Vishwas Sarang

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The impressive medal tally in the Paris Paralympics 2024 has injected a new spirit in the nation.

Acknowledging the talent of our Divyang players, Madhya Pradesh Sports Minister Vishwas Sarang announced special arrangements for Paralympic players in all the 11 sports academies of the state. These facilities will be designed according to the needs of the differentially abled players.

India won 29 medals, including seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze in the recently concluded Paralympic Games. 

Moreover, the Sports Department will run a ‘Talent Hunt’ across the state to find players who can perform exceptionally in the next Paralympics. The players that get selected in the talent run will be given training in the sports academies. 

Sports Minister Vishwas Sarang praised Kapil Parmar, who recently won a bronze medal at the Paralympics in Judo. He added that it is the first time when India got a medal in Judo. Notably, Parmar hails from a small village in Sehore.

Parmar promises PM Modi a Gold in next Paralymics

Kapil Parmar met PM Narendra Modi on Thursday and assured him that he will win a gold medal in the 2028 Paralympics. He gave credit for his victory to his coach for guiding him and the government.

