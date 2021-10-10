Madhya Pradesh: Speedy truck crushes bikers to death in Dindori

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths died after a speedy truck crushed a bike on Sunday, the police said.

The accident occurred at a crossing in Jhinjhari village of the state highway connecting Shahdol to Pandaria Chhattisgarh under Gadasarai police station area.

Two youths were on their way to Gadasarai from their village Sendur Khar. As soon as they turned from the crossing, a coal loaded truck arriving from Shahdol hit them. The bodies of both the youths were stuck into the truck and dragged for about 500 meters.

In the incident, both the youths died on the spot and at the same time, the truck driver fled from the spot. The local residents of the village informed the Gadasarai police about the accident.

Acting on the information, the police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for the post mortem.

Later, the police arrested the truck driver Santram and helper Ganga Soni. The police have registered a case and started further investigation into the matter.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 09:28 PM IST