Madhya Pradesh: Speed up welfare projects, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to Officials

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed the officials to pace up the implementation of welfare schemes.
All efforts should be made to implement the schemes which were not implemented last year and those for which the announcements have been made on the Independence Day this year, Chouhan said.
He also told the officers to make a roadmap for Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh.
Foundation-laying ceremony of various projects should be conducted manually, but by holding virtual functions in places where the corona pandemic escalated, he said.
The ministers will take part in these programmes, but adhere to the social-distancing norms, the Chief Minister said.
Chouhan said he himself would attend such functions when the situation arising out of the corona pandemic becomes normal.
He made the above statements at a video conferencing with ministers, chief secretary, additional chief secretaries and principal secretaries.
Chouhan asked the officials to undertake projects under the food distribution campaign through ministers from September 1.
He said funds were provided in the interest of various sections during corona period.
Chouhan told the officials to develop theme-based circuits for under development in tourism sector.
Instructions were issued for developing Amarkantak Circuit, Ramayana Circuit, Tirthankar Circuit, Narmada Parikrama, Diamond Tour, Sari Making Tour and Development of Ram Van Gaman Path from Chitrakoot to Amarkantak.
