Madhya Pradesh: Speed up welfare projects, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to Officials

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed the officials to pace up the implementation of welfare schemes.

All efforts should be made to implement the schemes which were not implemented last year and those for which the announcements have been made on the Independence Day this year, Chouhan said.

He also told the officers to make a roadmap for Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh.

Foundation-laying ceremony of various projects should be conducted manually, but by holding virtual functions in places where the corona pandemic escalated, he said.

The ministers will take part in these programmes, but adhere to the social-distancing norms, the Chief Minister said.