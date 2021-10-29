Madhya Pradesh: Special vaccination campaign from November 15, says chief minister

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Friday that a special campaign will be launched from November 15 for people of state who have not been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

“State government is committed to ensure 100% vaccination by December 31 in the state. Special arrangements for corona testing and vaccination should be ensured in the upcoming events in the state,” Chouhan said according to an official release.

The chief minister made the announcement while reviewing Covid-19 situation in the state on Friday. Home minister Narottam Mishra, chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, additional chief secretary Health Mohammad Suleman and other officials were present at the meeting organised at CM’s official residence.

“Corona is under control in the state, yet there is need for constant awareness,” Chouhan remarked. A special campaign will be run by the state government on awareness for corona-appropriate behaviour and vaccination. Vaccination is necessary to save lives of people of state. An intensive campaign will be conducted to create awareness among people.”

School and college children will also be involved so that parents can also be motivated for vaccination. Instructions have been given to all call centres to call those who have not received second dose.

According to chief minister, testing against corona will continue. Intensive testing will continue in Bhopal, Indore where cases of corona are relatively frequent.

At the meeting, it was informed that 58,000 RTPCR tests are being conducted daily in the state. There were only 9 corona cases in the state on Friday. The total above-18 population in the state is 54950000 out of whom 49850000 have received first dose and 2 crore people received second dose. In this way, 91% of eligible people have got the first dose and 36% of have got the second dose.

Three districts - Bhopal, Indore and Agar - have registered 100% first does vaccination. In Chhindwara, 97% and in Umaria, 95% of the first dose of vaccine has been administered. The percentage is between 90 and 95 in 23 districts. In 17 districts, it is between 85% and 90%. In Dewas, Alirajpur, Panna, Khargone, Sidhi and Bhind, the percentage of first dose vaccination is between 80 and 85.

Fact file

First dose vaccination

100% Bhopal, Indore and Agar

97% Chhindwara

95% Umaria

Between 90% and 95% 23 districts

Between 85% and 90% 17 districts

------------

First dose done, second dose not administered

70% Bhopal

50% Indore

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 07:40 PM IST