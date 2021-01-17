Madhya Pradesh : Special revision of electoral rolls completes, 8.34 lakh names added to voters’ list

BHOPAL: The special summary revision of electoral rolls has been completed and was published on January 15. As many as 8.34 lakh names have been added to the revised voters’ list.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced a drive for a special summary revision of the electoral rolls with reference to January 1, 2021, as the qualifying date.

During revision of the electoral rolls 11.67 lakh new voters were added and 3.24 lakh names were removed because of various reasons, including change of address, deaths and dual registration of names. Thus, 8.34 lakh named have been added to the revised electoral rolls.

The total number of voters in all the 230 Assembly constituencies of Madhya Pradesh before revision stood at 5 crore 22 lakh 20 thousand 675. An increase of 1.63% has been registered in the number of voters after the revision.

Joint CEO Dharmendra Jain said that, after the special summary revision of the electoral rolls, the total number of voters stands at 5 crore 30 lakh 64 thousand 142. In this count, 2 crore 75 lakh 41 thousand 281 voters are male, while 2 crore 55 lakh 21 thousand 381 are female and 1,480 are from the third gender.

The gender ratio of the population in the state stands at 931, while, among voters, it is 927. There are 75,136 service voters in the state. At present, there are 64,592 polling stations across the state.

The special revision exercise was conducted for the electors and eligible citizens who attained the age of 18 on January 1, 2021, and for those who missed out on enrolling themselves on earlier occasions.