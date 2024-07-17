Madhya Pradesh: Special Railway Wagon Used To Rescue Two Injured Cubs In Sehore

Bhopal/ Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A special railway wagon was used in rescue operation of two injured cubs at Midghat of Sehore district on Tuesday. It was with the help of special railway wagon that both cubs were brought till Bhopal and were later shifted to another vehicle to take them till Van Vihar National Park for treatment.

Sehore Collector Praveen Kumar Adhayach, Chief Conservator of Forest Rajesh Khare, District Forest Officer MS Dawar etc were part of the entire rescue operation.

"The special railway wagon consisted of one engine and one AC coach. The rescue team put both the cubs in the special railway wagon at Mid Ghat and it moved ahead till Budhni and from there it took the U turn to reach at outer of Habibganj railway station. From the outer of Habibganj station, the cubs were shifted into the vehicle and taken to Van Vihar National Park for treatment,” said Sehore Collector Praveen Kumar Adhayach to the Free Press.

The Midghat had three railway lines and it was the service line which was used for operation of special railway wagon hence there was no need to stop the trains passing through the area.

CCF Rajesh Khare said that rescue operation of cubs was assisted by Divisional Railway Manager as he provided the special railway wagon.

He further added that as the age of cub was less hence it was not possible to rescue them by tranqualisation. Some medicine was given to make them unconscious and it was during this time that both of them were rescued.

When asked that whether the mother tigress created any problem as it did on Monday evening, he said that during day time, feline remains in hiding hence there was no problem in carrying out the rescue of both injured cubs.

Notably, on Monday evening, forest officials tried to rescue both injured cubs but they have to flee the scene as tigress sitting nearby roared and tried to come near to the cubs. A female SDO suffered leg injury while running away from the spot.

Against fixed 20 km, trains passes at higher speed on Midghat track

The speed of trains passing through the Midghat area is fixed to 20 km so that if any wild animal including tiger are crossing the track gets enough time to go to the other side. “ I myself saw that one train passed at the speed of around 80 km per hour against the fixed 20 km per hour. I will write a letter to Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) to ensure that trains speed is limited till 20 km,” said CCF Rajesh Khare to the Free Press

In the meantime, the forest officials cremated the third cub after its post mortem on Tuesday. This cub was with the two injured cubs but it died immediately after being hit by the speedy train. It’s body was picked up from spot on Monday itself.