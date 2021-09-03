Madhya Pradesh: Special DG Home Guards Dohre retires, given warm farewell

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Grand farewell was given to special director general of Home Guards and state disaster response force, Ashok Dohre on his retirement.

In his address Dohre said “It has been the greatest privilege of my 36 years of professional life to count myself a member of this extraordinary family in Khaki. Whatever the future may bring, I will always be able to say that I was one of you”.

He also thanked the SDRF and home guards for executing their services during pandemic and also in natural calamity that stroked in Gwalior Chambal region recently.

The DGP Vivek Johri also addressed the programme and appreciated the works done by the outgoing officer. Earlier the DG took the inspection of the parade, a march past was taken out by the home guards and by the SDRF, on the occasion.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 12:47 AM IST