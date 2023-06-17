Madhya Pradesh: Special Campaign To Clean Drains Of Narmadapuram Begins

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of monsoons, collector of Narmadapuram, Neeraj Kumar Singh has issued instructions to clean drainages of the town. The special campaign aimed at the same began on Saturday, administrative officials said.

The officials added that deputy collector and city magistrate Sampada Saraf has been made the nodal officer for the campaign, while district mineral officer Divesh Markam has been made the assistant nodal officer. District level officials and sanitation workers of the Narmadapuram municipality have been deployed to ensure proper cleaning of the drainages.

It is noteworthy that on Friday, additional collector Manoj Kumar Thakur had reviewed the campaign at length, in the collectorate meeting room. He had instructed all the officials present in the meeting to ensure that proper cleaning of the drainages is done to prevent situations like water-logging and floods in the town. He also emphasized that the officials conscientiously discharge their duties. In the meeting, deputy collector and city magistrate Sampada Saraf, deputy engineer posted in Narmadapuram municipality, Deeksha Tiwari and other officials as well as employees were also present.