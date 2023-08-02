Madhya Pradesh: Speaker Worships Paduka Of Sant Ravidas

FPJ

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Sant Ravidas Samrasta Yatra was taken out in four assembly constituencies in the district on Sunday.

Speaker of the House Girish Gautam welcomed the Yatra that began from Devtalab on Monday.

Gautam carried the Padukas (footwear made of wood) on his head and took part in the Yatra.

He also worshipped the footwear and a Kalash (pitcher). It was an era of saints, like Sant Ravidas and others, nearly 700 years ago and, then, India was ‘Vishwaguru” the leader of the world, he said, adding that India would again become the world leader by following the teachings of Sant Ravidas.

A Rath Yatra has been taken out to send the message of Ravidas to the people, he said. The Yatra will end in Sagar where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform Bhoomipujan of Sant Ravidas temple.

