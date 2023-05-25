Madhya Pradesh: Speaker tells officials to complete projects soon in Rewa

FP Photo

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam has directed the officials to complete the development projects sanctioned for Devtalabconstituency as early as possible.

He made the statement in a meeting with the officials of the district administration at Rajniwas circuit house on Wednesday.

Gautam also inspected the progress of construction work.

Commissioner Anil Suchari, collector Pratibha Pal chief executive officer of the district Panchayat Saurabh Sonwane and BJP’s district president Ajay Singh were present during the inspection.

Gautam said the construction of roads and bridges worth Rs 303 crore had been sanctioned for Devtalab. He said there should not be any relaxation in the work.

Gautam directed the officials to complete the work before the rainy season, so that the people might not face any problem.

According to the Speaker, the projects which have not yet started should begin before the monsoon.

The Mauganj road construction should be immediately started and the Mangawan flyover project completed before September, he said.

Gautam further said he would inspect the progress of work after a fortnight again to see whether his instructions were carried out.

He was angry with the officials for not completing the Nal Jal projects in village areas.

At the meeting, he directed the commissioner and the top officials of the construction agency to monitor the work.