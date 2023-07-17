Madhya Pradesh: Speaker Takes Part In Plantation Drive

FP Photo

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam took part in a plantation drive organised in Ratgawan village.

Gautam inaugurated the event by planting saplings of mango tree.

He told the villagers present on the occasion to take care of the saplings so that they may properly grow up.

It is necessary to keep the earth green for the future generation and every citizen should plant saplings, Gautam said.

People can plant saplings on the birthdays of their family members and in memory of their ancestors, the Speaker said.

At a function in Shivpura- Nebuha village, the Speaker also met the members of the SC/ST community.

He said the government had worked for the development of the SC/ST people by launching several welfare schemes that benefit them from birth till death.

Mannulal Gupta, public relation assistant Pushpendra Gautam and people’s representatives were present at the function.

