Madhya Pradesh: Speaker Releases Book In Bagheli

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam released a book, “Kharidhari Meetha Pani” written by Suryamani Shukla in Bagheli in a function held at a marriage garden in Mauganj on Tuesday.

Sumana Sahitya Samiti Nayeegadhi published the book. The Speaker also honoured the litterateurs on the occasion.

The book consists of such words of Bagheli as touch everyone’s heart, Gautam said.

Gautam further said, “Rimahi is our mother tongue, but it was lost in the past 70 years. It is necessary for us to understand the importance of our mother tongue.”

Dinesh Kushwaha, Chandrika Prasad Chandra, Anmol Prasad Mishra and Jairam Shukla also spoke about the book.

The Speaker honoured litterateur Bholanath Mishra at the function where the writer of the book was given a citation.

The book consists of poems on various great men, Saraswati Vandana and Ganesh Vandana. It is collection of Bagheli language.