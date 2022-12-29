Madhya Pradesh: Speaker does Bhoomi Pujan of bridge in Devtalab area

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam performed Bhoomipujan for construction of a bridge over a stream that connects Delhi and Mohgadh in Kanti.

Gautam said once the bridge is constructed, the people will easily reach their destinations, because they do not have to cross the stream in the rainy season.

According to Gautam, many development projects are going on in Devtalab assembly constituency. Most of the villages are being connected with roads, he said.

Gautam said that he had met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and sought approval for constructing roads and bridges in Devtalab. The minister has approved the proposal, Gautam said, adding that welfare projects are being implemented on priority basis. He appealed to people to cooperate with the administration for development work.

Executive engineer of PWD PS Parihar said that the bridge construction department would build the pool.