Madhya Pradesh: SP Dresses Down Incharge Of Police Stations In Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Superintendent of police Amit Sanghihas dressed down the police station in-charges asking them to tighten their noose around criminals.

He interacted with the police station in charges at 9pm through wireless sets.

Sanghi reportedly told them negligence in work would not be tolerated. The complaints lodged through the CM Helpline and the cases pending at police stations should be solved immediately.

He also called several inspectors and sub-divisional officers of police asking them to deal with all important issues.

He asked the SDOPs to submit a closure report of CM Helpline cases within 24 hours.

