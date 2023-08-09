Madhya Pradesh: Son Of Retd Govt Officer Dupes Doctor Of Rs 50L

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Koh-e-fiza police have registered a case of fraud against the son of a retired government official for playing clever tricks on a doctor and duping him of Rs 50 lakh on pretext of selling him a plot.

Investigating officer (IO) Ram Prakash Singh said the complainant, Dr Altaf Masood is the director of a private children-care hospital in Koh-e-fiza. The doctor was planning to open another hospital in the Housing Board Colony of Koh-e-fiza when he came in contact with Omprakash Nayak.

Nayak told him that his father was posted in the Madhya Pradesh government at a senior position. He claimed that his father had purchased a plot in 1983 at a housing board colony and wants to sell it now. He then sealed the deal with Dr Masood at Rs 1.65 crores. Nayak sought Rs 50 lakh from him in advance. Dr Masood gave him Rs 30 lakh in cash, and transferred the remaining Rs 20 lakh into his account through net-banking. Later, Dr Masood learnt that Nayak had forged documents to sell the plot to him and had committed a similar fraud with four other persons.

When Masood asked him to return the money, Nayak initially agreed but later refused to return the amount. Masood then approached the Koh-e-fiza police and lodged a complaint, IO Singh said.

