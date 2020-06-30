Madhya Pradesh: Some old hands may be out of cabinet

The date for much-awaited ministry expansion has yet to be fixed. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan returned from Delhi on Tuesday.

According to sources in the party, the central leadership has decided to keep some old hands out of the state cabinet.

In charge governor of MP Anandiben Patel may reach Bhopal at noon on Wednesday. After a day or two of her arrival, the ministry may be expanded.

In an interaction with journalists in the BJP office, Chouhan said the ministry would be expanded in two or three days.

After returning from Delhi, Chouhan reached the party office and held talks with state president VD Sharma and organisation secretary Suhas Bhagat.