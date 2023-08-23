Madhya Pradesh: Sneh Yatras Will Nurture The Spirit Of Social Harmony – CM Shri Chouhan

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Sneh Yatra is a journey of wonderful joy. The yatra tells us about the power of saints. The land of Madhya Pradesh is getting blessed by the holy fellowship and blessings of the saints. Saints have done an important task of uniting the society by undertaking Sneh Yatra. The grand campaign focused on harmony, coordination and participation will be launched again. This Yatra to connect the society is very important. A book and documentary will also be prepared based on the experiences of Sneh Yatra, which will nurture the spirit of social harmony for a long time. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was interacting with the respected seers and saints taking in the Sneh Yatra in 53 districts of the state through video conferencing from the residence office yesterday.

India’s Gyan Parampara And Use Of Indigenous Goods Are Being Encouraged

It is noteworthy that under the inspiring guidance of seers and saints, Sneh Yatras are being organized with the aim of creating a positive and meaningful environment, social harmony, rendering unity in social life and Ekatma beyond the discrimination against the forces that divide the society. 72 revered saints of the country are participating in these yatras being conducted in 53 districts of the state from August 16 to 26. The Sant-Samaj, governance, institutions, coordination, harmony and participation are the basic components of these Yatras. Through Sneh Yatras, the society is getting the guidance of saints who are the leaders of India’s Gyan Parampara. In these yatras conducted with public participation, the use of indigenous goods is being encouraged in the society with the active participation of social, spiritual and cultural organisations.

Social Cultural Organizations Are Active In The Yatra

In the Sneh Yatra, 3618 Samwad programmes have been held in 3980 settlements and villages of 207 blocks of 53 districts of the state, the yatra has covered 3640 kms. More than 25 social/cultural organizations are participating in this campaign. In the Yatra, saints are motivating people for works of social concern like de-addiction and plantation.

