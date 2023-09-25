Madhya Pradesh: Snake Charmer's Kids-- 7-Yr-Old Girl & Her 5-Yr-Old Brother Die After Being Bitten By Rare White Snake

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): In an ironic case, two kids of a snake charmer died after a rare white snake bit them during sleep at night in the village of Chhoti Maamchon of Morena district on Sunday. The victims have been identified as-- a 7-year-old girl Jiya and her 5-year-old brother Divyanshu.

According to information, the father of the deceased kids Manish Shrivastava earns his living as a snake charmer. Last night, after having dinner, the family retired to a single room for the night. Little Divyanshu and Jiya slept on separate cots. In the middle of the night, a snake within the room bit both children. As they cried in pain, their parents woke up to check.

To their horror, they discovered a snake slithering out of the room, realizing that their children had fallen victim to the snake’s bite. In a state of panic, they quickly called for help from nearby residents and family members.

The family rushed the children to the hospital,but both succumbed on the way.

Upon their return home with the lifeless bodies of their children, the family notified the local police, who promptly arrived at the scene and took possession of the bodies. Today, following post-mortem examinations, the bodies were handed over to the grief-stricken family.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)