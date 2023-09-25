 Madhya Pradesh: Snake Charmer's Kids-- 7-Yr-Old Girl & Her 5-Yr-Old Brother Die After Being Bitten By Rare White Snake
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Snake Charmer's Kids-- 7-Yr-Old Girl & Her 5-Yr-Old Brother Die After Being Bitten By Rare White Snake

Madhya Pradesh: Snake Charmer's Kids-- 7-Yr-Old Girl & Her 5-Yr-Old Brother Die After Being Bitten By Rare White Snake

The bite caused them pain, waking them with anguished cries that alerted their parents.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 25, 2023, 06:21 PM IST
article-image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): In an ironic case, two kids of a snake charmer died after a rare white snake bit them during sleep at night in the village of Chhoti Maamchon of Morena district on Sunday. The victims have been identified as-- a 7-year-old girl Jiya and her 5-year-old brother Divyanshu.

Read Also
MP Viral Video: Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby On Roadside In Barwani Village As Flooded, Damaged...
article-image

According to information, the father of the deceased kids Manish Shrivastava earns his living as a snake charmer. Last night, after having dinner, the family retired to a single room for the night. Little Divyanshu and Jiya slept on separate cots. In the middle of the night, a snake within the room bit both children. As they cried in pain, their parents woke up to check.

To their horror, they discovered a snake slithering out of the room, realizing that their children had fallen victim to the snake’s bite. In a state of panic, they quickly called for help from nearby residents and family members.

Read Also
MP: White Female Tiger Cub Dies At Gwalior Zoo, Her Siblings Spotted Mourning (Visuals Surface)
article-image

The family rushed the children to the hospital,but both succumbed on the way.

Upon their return home with the lifeless bodies of their children, the family notified the local police, who promptly arrived at the scene and took possession of the bodies. Today, following post-mortem examinations, the bodies were handed over to the grief-stricken family.

Read Also
MP: Ahead Of PM's Bhopal Visit, Uma Bharti Raises Demand For OBC Quota Within Women's Reservation...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Gurjar Community Vandalizes Vehicles Of Collector, SDM; Injures Dozen Policemen In Stone-Attack...

MP: Gurjar Community Vandalizes Vehicles Of Collector, SDM; Injures Dozen Policemen In Stone-Attack...

MP Election 2023: Congress Leader Surjewala Claims PM's Event In MP Not Well Attended; Says Chouhan...

MP Election 2023: Congress Leader Surjewala Claims PM's Event In MP Not Well Attended; Says Chouhan...

MP: Pandit Ram Lala Sarkar Announces To Predict Winning Party's Name 1 Month Before Assembly...

MP: Pandit Ram Lala Sarkar Announces To Predict Winning Party's Name 1 Month Before Assembly...

MP Elections 2023: Congress Hits Back At PM Modi For Comparing It With 'Rusted Iron', Controlled By...

MP Elections 2023: Congress Hits Back At PM Modi For Comparing It With 'Rusted Iron', Controlled By...

MP Election 2023: Ex-CM Digvijaya Singh Jibes At PM Modi's Visit To Bhopal, Says BJP Is Scared

MP Election 2023: Ex-CM Digvijaya Singh Jibes At PM Modi's Visit To Bhopal, Says BJP Is Scared