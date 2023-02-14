Madhya Pradesh: Smart City work goes at a snail’s pace, citizens face problems in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The work of Smart City is going on at a snail’s pace in Jabalpur city. Most of the projects are incomplete.

Many roads in the city have been dug up for the work. This has caused troubles to the residents in every alley.

The dug-up drains are posing a threat to the life and limbs of the citizens. It has happened because the officials of the Smart City Limited are not properly carrying out their work.

At a time when the entire country is working for cleanliness, one can see heaps of garbage on both sides of the roads and in lanes in Jabalpur.

Besides, fruit and vegetable sellers have occupied footpaths which are strewn with rotten vegetables and peels of fruits.

If the situation continues for a longer period, the city will not even get the 20th position in terms of cleanliness.

The Smart City project has not been completed even after two years. Now, the officials have been asked to complete the work by June this year.

Administrative officer of the Smart City Ravi Rao said that a few projects could not be completed because of Covid-19, but they would be finished by June this year. The officers have been issued clear instructions for it, Rao said.

There is, however, resentment among the citizens about the delay in projects.

Work is unsystematic: Lawyer

A lawyer and resident of Neta Colony in Adhartal Umashanker Chokse said that the work was not being done properly. Stray animals move around the city and the vegetable sellers have occupied the footpaths, he said, adding that constructing only sky-scrappers is not going to make a smart city, so the officials should also pay attention to small problems of the citizens.

Public lavatories needed: Resident

A resident of Shanti Nagar, Ajay Thakur, said thousands of people gather at Deendayal bus stand from where they go to different places. Nevertheless, there is no public toilet at the bus stand, he said, adding that it causes major trouble to people, many of whom litter the road. The officials do not pay attention to such problems.

