Madhya Pradesh: Smart City Incubation Centre Organises Start-up Day in Sagar

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): More than 50 start-up entrepreneurs took part in a function organised by the Spart Incubation Centre of the Sagar Smart City on Monday (January 10) to celebrate the National Start-up Day.

It was on January 16, 2016 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the National Start-up Day. This day is celebrated every year. The number of start-ups has increased in the past four years. The youths of the country are strengthening the economy of the country through start-ups.

The Spark Incubation Centre is boosting entrepreneurship among the youths. Start-up India mentor Devanshi Sharma and Start-up Republic Representative Lalita Singh were also present at the function.

All those who are running start-ups were told how to improve their work culture. The representatives of the Incubation Centre told the start-ups that the success of a business depends on the attitude of its founder.

The representatives of the Incubation Centre informed the participants at the function about the hackathon to be held on Friday. More than 200 start-ups got registered for the event.

Well-known mentors from across the country have been invited to the event, so that the start-ups may get a boost.

