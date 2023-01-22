Madhya Pradesh: Smart City CEO reviews development projects in Sagar

FP Photo |

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Chief executive officer (CEO) of Sagar Smart City Chandrashekhar Shukla reviewed development projects at a meeting held at Smart city office on Saturday. While reviewing project works, CEO Shukla issued instructions. He said that as per the agreement, the onus of maintenance of project works was on the construction agency. He added that keeping in view the same, all project incharge should inspect sites. He laid stress on regular maintenance of construction and asked them to plant saplings as greenery plays a pivotal role in adding to city’s beauty. He reviewed the work of Aanganwadis in all wards of the city. He asked officials to speed up road construction under Phase-2 and Phase-3. In case, the construction agency does not provide machinery and necessary equipment, it should be issued notice and penalised, he said.