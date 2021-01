Madhya Pradesh: Slight relief as mercury rises after a bone-chilling night

BHOPAL: After bone-chilling cold in the night, there was slight relief, especially in the western region of Madhya Pradesh, on Friday. The day temperature recorded a marginal fall in the eastern region and the drop ranged up to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Bhopal recorded a rise of 2.3 degrees Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 27.8 degrees Celsius, which was 3.2 degrees Celsius above normal, while it recorded a night temperature of 8.4 degrees Celsius after a marginal rise.

Indore recorded a rise of 4.2 degrees Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 30.0 degrees Celsius, which was 3.6 degrees Celsius above normal, while it recorded a night temperature of 11.1 degrees Celsius after a rise of 2.0 degrees Celsius.