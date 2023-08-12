 Madhya Pradesh: Six Youths Held, Huge Cache Of Arms Seized
Madhya Pradesh: Six Youths Held, Huge Cache Of Arms Seized

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 12, 2023, 08:32 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Six Youths Held, Huge Cache Of Arms Seized | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The city police claimed to have confiscated a huge cache of arms, including 18 country-made guns and 17 rounds of live cartridges, from six youths and arrested them, official sources said on Saturday.

The arms smuggled into the district were to be given to some people. The police are quizzing the arrested criminals.

The teams of Station Road and Kotwali police stations found the arms and arrested six youths from two different places.

On getting information about arms, the Station Road police deployed a team at Jebrakheda crossing near Ambah bypass.

As soon as the youths saw the police team, they began to run away on a scooter.

The police team chased the youths and collared all three of them.

During a search, the police seized a pistol, four country-made guns and a huge amount of live cartridges from their possession.

Similarly, the Kotwali police got a tipoff that arms were being brought to the city in a luxury car.

The police stopped the car and began to search it. The police found nine country-made pistols, seven live cartridges, a .32 bore pistol and a .12 bore country-made pistol inside the car.

In this case, too, the police caught three youths who were quizzed at the police station.

Additional superintendent of police Arvind Thakur said that the accused were being quizzed to know whether they had planned to use them to commit a particular crime.

