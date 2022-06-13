e-Paper Get App

Madhya Pradesh: Six transgenders in panchayat elections fray

According to reports, two transgender among them have filed the nomination on the tribal female seat. Four transgenders filed nominations for the post of Sarpanch whereas one for panch and one for member of district panchayat.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 13, 2022, 11:11 PM IST
article-image
Representative pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Six transgenders have filed the nomination papers to contest election in the upcoming panchayat polls in the state. The transgenders were free to contest elections on both male and female reserved seats.

For the post of Sarpanch, Three transgenders are contesting in Shahdol district and one in Narmadapuram district. On the other hand, for the post of panch, one is contesting from Ratlam district and for the post of member of district panchayat, one is contesting in Katni district.

Sarpanch candidate of Narmadapuram district, 35-year-old Radha is contesting election from Kesala Gram Panchayat. This Gram Panchayat has been formed by including three villages and there are total 2750 voters in the gram panchayat. There are a total five candidates including Radha for the post of Sarpanch.

Radha is the only trans voter in the panchayat. Radha has studied till the fifth standard. Radha said, “I have agreed to contest elections on the behest of the villagers. The roads and streets of my Kesla village are still unpaved. Women are forced to defecate in the open space. There is a water problem. There is no PM residence and many more. I have landed in the election battle ground to remove the problems of the people.”

Member of district panchayat candidate, Durga is contesting election from ward no 6 of the district. 34-year-old Durga said, “Because of being illiterate, I have less understanding of rules and regulations, but I understand the surroundings. The officers used to do my work with immediate effect. On the basis of this belief, this time I am contesting election. The villagers have given donations to contest the election.”

