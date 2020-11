Madhya Pradesh: Six super fast trains diverted to Nagda-Saint Hirdaram Nagar (Bairagarh)-Bina and Jhansi

BHOPAL: Six super fast trains have been diverted to Nagda-Saint Hirdaram Nagar (Bairagarh)-Bina and Jhansi due to quota agitation in Rajasthan.

Mumbai Central—New Delhi Rajdhani Express (02951), Mumbai Central—Hazarat Nizzamuddin ( 02953), and Mumbai Central—Amritsar Golden Temple Express(02903) have been diverted through Nagda-Saint Hirdaram Nagar (Bairagarh) –Bina and Jhansi.

Similarly, New Delhi Rajdhani Express – Mumbai Central (02952), Hazarat Nizzamuddin -Mumbai Central ( 02954), and Amritsar Golden Temple Express-- Mumbai Central (02904) have been diverted through Jhansi-Bina--Saint Hirdaram Nagar (Bairagarh) –and Nagda.