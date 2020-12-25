Madhya Pradesh: Sitar exponent Pandit Satish Vyas to be given Tansen award

Gwalior: The Tansen Award 2020 instituted by the Madhya Pradesh culture department will be bestowed on renowned Sitar player Satish Vyas on the opening day of the 5 -day Tansen Sangeet Samaroh in Gwalior on Saturday, an official said.

Vyas' father maestro CR Vyas was a recipient of the prestigious award, which carries a reward of Rs 2 lakh and a citation, in 1990. The festival, named after the legendary musician who was born in Behat, will culminate on December 30.