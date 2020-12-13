Madhya Pradesh: Singrauli will be developed like Singapore, says Chouhan; performs bhoomi pujan of airstrip

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivaj Singh Chouhan performed virtual bhoomi pujan of Singrauli airstrip from his residence on Sunday here. Stating that ‘Singrauli will become Singapore’, Chouhan said that the airstrip will prove a milestone and accelerate economic development of the region. The development projects underway to make Singrauli an ideal smart city will be completed soon, said Chouhan.
The airstrip will add new dimensions to the development of the region, Said CHouhan, adding that it will pave the way for developing an airport here and gradually the air connectivity with other major cities will boost tourism, industrial development and generation of employment in the region. Tourists from India and abroad will be able to tour Panna National Park and other places including Khajuraho. Industries of Singrauli will reap benefits.
Now a person wearing a hawai chappal also can afford to fly in plane, middle class or lower middle class people can also have access to air travel, said Chouhan.
“Together, we all have plans for the development of Singrauli. This district has made progress in every area. The mineral revenue of the state is derived maximum from this region. Along with this, 15 thousand MW power is also being produced here. We began acquiring cheapest electricity at the rate of one rupee 19 paisa from Singrauli Sasan plant. Employment opportunities have increased from coal mines. Efforts will be made in this direction to provide employment to 70 percent of local people. Singrauli is the major power hub of the state and the country”, said the Chief Minister.
CM informed that Public Works Department Minister Gopal Bhargava will ensure completion of these works within the time limit.
Principal secretary PWD Neeraj Mandloi expressed gratitude to the public representatives present. MP Riti Pathak, MLAs of Singrauli district and citizens were also present