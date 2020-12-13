Madhya Pradesh: Singrauli will be developed like Singapore, says Chouhan; performs bhoomi pujan of airstrip

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivaj Singh Chouhan performed virtual bhoomi pujan of Singrauli airstrip from his residence on Sunday here. Stating that ‘Singrauli will become Singapore’, Chouhan said that the airstrip will prove a milestone and accelerate economic development of the region. The development projects underway to make Singrauli an ideal smart city will be completed soon, said Chouhan.

The airstrip will add new dimensions to the development of the region, Said CHouhan, adding that it will pave the way for developing an airport here and gradually the air connectivity with other major cities will boost tourism, industrial development and generation of employment in the region. Tourists from India and abroad will be able to tour Panna National Park and other places including Khajuraho. Industries of Singrauli will reap benefits.

Now a person wearing a hawai chappal also can afford to fly in plane, middle class or lower middle class people can also have access to air travel, said Chouhan.