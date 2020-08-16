Madhya Pradesh: Single Citizen Database on anvil, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The state government will prepare Single Citizen Database. With this, the citizens will not be required to provide information repeatedly to draw benefit under different schemes and works. “Besides, they will not be required to get themselves registered on different portals,” Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated this on Independence Day speech. He greeted people of Independence Day . The CM also inspected the parade of Women Special Armed Forces, District Forces, Government Railway Police, Special Arms Force Hawk Force, STF, Home Guards, Jail Department and Police Band.

Remembering the sacrifices of freedom fighters, Chouhan said the statue of Bharat Mata has been installed at Shaurya Smarak in honour of those who sacrificed their lives for the country.

He made several announcements on the day and highlighted achievements of the government.

He said 1,000 new Farmers’ Produce Organisations will be set up in the state in the next three years and will be given capital grant, credit guarantee and training under Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh campaign. A large number of food processing units will also be set up.