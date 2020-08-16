Madhya Pradesh: Single Citizen Database on anvil, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The state government will prepare Single Citizen Database. With this, the citizens will not be required to provide information repeatedly to draw benefit under different schemes and works. “Besides, they will not be required to get themselves registered on different portals,” Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated this on Independence Day speech. He greeted people of Independence Day . The CM also inspected the parade of Women Special Armed Forces, District Forces, Government Railway Police, Special Arms Force Hawk Force, STF, Home Guards, Jail Department and Police Band.
Remembering the sacrifices of freedom fighters, Chouhan said the statue of Bharat Mata has been installed at Shaurya Smarak in honour of those who sacrificed their lives for the country.
He made several announcements on the day and highlighted achievements of the government.
He said 1,000 new Farmers’ Produce Organisations will be set up in the state in the next three years and will be given capital grant, credit guarantee and training under Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh campaign. A large number of food processing units will also be set up.
Chouhan reiterated that the state government is committed to implementing ambitious scheme of One Nation-One Ration Card effectively. A big campaign has been started to provide free food grain by issuing eligibility slips by August 31, 2020 to about 37 lakh eligible beneficiaries of 24 categories who do not have eligibility slips under National Food Security Act.
Talking about Narmada river, which is the lifeline of state, he said a strategy is being chalked out to ensure utilisation of 18.25 MAF Narmada water allotted to Madhya Pradesh.
Approval for eight new projects costing Rs 13, 544 crore has been given for 2.85 million acres of additional water storage in Narmada basin. Several irrigation projects have been approved by the state government including Samver Project.
For socio-economic uplift of women, a decision has been taken to provide loans at low interest to women self-help groups. This year, loans of more than Rs 1300 crore will be provided at 4% interest.
Under Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh, more than 1.12 crore masks, over 1.12 lakh PPE kits, 96,000 litres of sanitizers and more than two lakh soap bars were prepared and sold by more than 20,000 self-help group members during Covid-19 outbreak. The state has procured highest quantity of foodgrains from farmers. Leaving Punjab behind, more than 1.29 lakh metric tonnes of wheat were procured from about 15.81 lakh farmers. Payment of more than Rs 24,800 crore was made to farmers on time. The government started wheat procurement from April 15.
