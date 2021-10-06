e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 08:30 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Sikh community protest against CM Chouhan

FP News Service
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Sikh Community showed their protest against the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan before he reached Data Bandi Chhor Gurdwara in Gwalior on Wednesday.

CM Chouhan was to visit here to attain a program organised by the Data Bandi Chhor Gurdwara on the completion of its 400 years.

Before the arrival of CM Chouhan, some farmers from the Sindhu border reached there and expressed their protest against the chief minister. Nonetheless, the organizers of the event and the administration together pacified the matter.

The devotees of the Sikh community across the country have visited the program. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has also attained the three-day program of the Gurdwara.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 08:30 PM IST
