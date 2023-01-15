Madhya Pradesh: Siddh Bhauji reviews preparations for 97th Urology Camp in Sant Hirdaram Nagar

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Chairman of Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital, Siddh Bhauji, reviewed preparations being ensured for 97th Urology Camp, slated to be held in February. The camp will be organised at Sewa Sadan eye hospital from February 12 till February 26, 2023.

During the review conducted by Siddh Bhauji on Sunday, secretary of Jeev Sewa Sansthan, Mahesh Dayaramani, managing trustee of Sewa Sadan Eye hospital, LC Janiyani, Trustee Tulsidas Adwani and consultant of the hospital, Dr Madan Deshpandey were also present.

The camp will be organised with the support and efforts of US-based foundation named, One Global Village Foundation, while the financial assistance for the same will be received from Jeev Sewa Sansthan and the Dubai-based philanthropist Gul Chandiramani. Notably, owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, the camp is being organised after a 3-year-long gap.

American urologist, who will be present at the camp, have emphasised that the RTPCR tests of the patients be conducted mandatorily, prior to their surgical procedures.

Arrangements of blood, medicines, surgical items and operating equipment have also been made to ensure the successful conduct of the camp. During this, Siddh Bhauji said that the surgeons arriving in the camp from the United States have sound experience and carry a spirit of service.

